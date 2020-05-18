Kelly Hu, Ronny Chieng, Prabal Gurung and Andrew Yang Set for 8-Hour Livestream Event

Timed to coincide with Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month, the event is designed to help "united Asian artists and leaders" in the fight against COVID-19 and xenophobia affecting Asian communities.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Fast and the Furious star Sung Kang, poet Rupi Kaur, The Daily Show contributor Ronny Chieng, actress Kelly Hu, pop icon Vanness Wu, rapper Dumbfoundead, fashion designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim, and basketball star Jeremy Lin are among the notables confirmed for the livestream benefit #OURIDENTITY: Project Blue Marble.

Transparent Arts, Gold House, Amazon Music, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation and XRM Media are presenting the event, timed to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month. It will stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel on May 30 (2 p.m. PS), for eight hours as part of an effort to help "unite Asian artists and leaders from around the world for the fight against COVID-19 and the xenophobia affecting Asian communities," per today's announcement. Funds raised will benefit the United Way Worldwide and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Co-organized by the Far East Movement, #OURIDENTITY will feature musical performances from Yuna, Raja Kumari, Jay Park and H1GHR Music, M-Flo and guitarist Miyavi, James Reid, P-Lo, Shawn Wasabi, Yultron, MILCK, Raisa, ØZI, Maliibu Miitch and more. The event will also feature debuts of new tracks from Agnez Mo and Far East Movement. The hip hop, electro group will showcase a track titled “We Are The Truth."

"It's been inspiring to witness the strength of the human spirit through these tough times. Project Blue Marble is the result of our community’s togetherness, our passion to help, and our need to be heard," said Kev Nish, one of the event's organizers who serves as co-CEO of Transparent Arts, Far East Movement, and co-founder of Gold House.

Added Twitch co-founder and Gold House vice chairman Kevin Lin: "Gold House’s mission is to connect, support, and empower Asian Americans across industries. Project Blue Marble has brought together Asians worldwide across music, dance, sports, and entertainment to support critical COVID-19 relief efforts while confronting increasing racism against Asians. We’re inspired by the show of solidarity."

