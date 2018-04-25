Kelly Macdonald's 'Puzzle' to Open Edinburgh Film Festival

The film – also starring Irrfan Khan – is the directorial debut of 'Little Miss Sunshine' producer Marc Turtletaub.

Puzzle, starring Kelly Macdonald, is set to open the 72nd edition of the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The film – which first bowed in Sundance – will have its international premiere on June 20 in Scotland, with Sony set to release the film across the U.K. later in the summer.

The directorial debut of Little Miss Sunshine producer Marc Turtletaub, Puzzle sees Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire star Macdonald play Agnes, who has reached her early 40s without ever venturing far from home, family or the tight-knit immigrant community in which she was raised by her widowed father. But this all changes when she receives a jigsaw puzzle as a birthday gift and is eventually recruited to join a world jigsaw tournament. Irrfan Khan also stars.

Both Macdonald and Turtletaub are set to attend the Edinburgh Film Festival, which will run June 20-July 1.