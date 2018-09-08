Kelly Marie Tran Talks Social Media After 'Star Wars' Attacks: "I Don’t Know If I’ll Ever Go Back" (Video)

The 'Sorry for Your Loss' star opened up about her 'New York Times' editorial at the Toronto Film Festival.

Sorry for Your Loss actress Kelly Marie Tran opened up at the Toronto Film Festival about her experience with online bullying after her role in the Star Wars franchise, saying she doesn't know if she'll ever go back to social media.

"I felt like I wanted to write something honest, that truly came from me," Tran told The Hollywood Reporter about her op-ed piece she wrote for The New York Times last month after choosing to leave social media.

Tran is one of many stars who recently spoke out about online bullying after being subjected to trolling on her social media account primarily from Star Wars fans who were upset with her being cast in the franchise as Rose Tico. Her character first appeared in 2017's Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

"I think that there are, just like anything else, really good and really bad things that come with anything," Tran said, who left social media in June.

When asked if she would return to social media, Tran responded: "I felt like I wanted to write something that was honest, that truly came from me and I don't know if I'll ever go back."

In her Times piece, Tran wrote that "It wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them. Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories."

Fellow Star Wars actors John Boyega and Mark Hamill were among many stars who came out in support of Tran. Boyega tweeted to the franchise's fans: ""You're not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!"

The actress took a positive turn to the subject as her latest project, Sorry for Your Loss is a Facebook Watch original series. She seconded the series's star Elizabeth Olsen's excitement of using the social media platform because, "there are really good things that come out of having a community. Hopefully, what we are doing here, in terms of this project, will be illuminated by that."

"You can have these great discussions on a platform about something that maybe we can't really talk about," Tran said of the show's content, which centers around grief and sudden loss of a loved one.

Watch the trailer for Sorry for Your Loss below.