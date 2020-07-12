Kelly Preston, Actress in 'Jerry Maguire,' 'For Love of the Game' and More Films, Dies at 57

The actress, who most recently appeared opposite husband John Travolta in 'Gotti,' had been battling breast cancer for two years.

Kelly Preston, the actress who starred in such movies as Jerry Maguire and, most recently, opposite husband John Travolta in Gotti, has died. She was 57.

Preston died Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her rep told People.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the rep added. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Travolta also posted on Instagram: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

In addition to 1996's Jerry Maguire, Preston's credits also included 1986's SpaceCamp, 1988's Twins, 1998's Jack Frost, 1999's For Love of the Game and 2003's View From the Top.

She starred opposite Travolta in 2000's Battlefield Earth. Her last screen credit was 2018's Gotti, in which she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of mob boss John Gotti (Travolta).

Preston and Travolta, who celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last year, have two children together: a daughter, Ella, who is 20, and son, Benjamin, who is 9. Their son Jett died in 2009 at age 16.