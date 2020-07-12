MOVIES

Josh Gad, Maria Shriver and More Stars Pay Tribute to Kelly Preston: "A Bright Loving Soul"

11:22 PM PDT 7/12/2020 by Kimberly Nordyke

Getty Images
Kelly Preston

The actress, who most recently appeared opposite husband John Travolta in 'Gotti,' died Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Many people in Hollywood, along with fans around the world, were shocked to learn of the death of Kelly Preston, who died Sunday after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

The actress who starred in such movies as SpaceCamp, Jerry Maguire and, most recently, opposite husband John Travolta in Gotti, was 57.

Preston died Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta wrote on Instagram.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.  My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Upon the news of her death, many others who were friends with the actress or had worked with her, or just admired her work, took to social media to pay tribute. Read on to see what they had to say.