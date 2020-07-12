Josh Gad, Maria Shriver and More Stars Pay Tribute to Kelly Preston: "A Bright Loving Soul"

The actress, who most recently appeared opposite husband John Travolta in 'Gotti,' died Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Many people in Hollywood, along with fans around the world, were shocked to learn of the death of Kelly Preston, who died Sunday after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

The actress who starred in such movies as SpaceCamp, Jerry Maguire and, most recently, opposite husband John Travolta in Gotti, was 57.

Preston died Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta wrote on Instagram.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Upon the news of her death, many others who were friends with the actress or had worked with her, or just admired her work, took to social media to pay tribute. Read on to see what they had to say.

I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

RIP #KellyPreston



Love the people in your life. Love the people in your life. pic.twitter.com/ibfn8lTK4e — John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) July 13, 2020

A beautiful lady. Inside and out.

A crushing loss.

Rest In Peace, Kelly Preston pic.twitter.com/ogNArcdyFI — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

I just want to say that Secret Admirer was the movie that made me fall in love with Kelly Preston and Lori Laughlin. when I met her on set she was the loveliest woman ever. So kind. She kept her breast cancer private. I respect her for that. I’m crying right now for her family. https://t.co/Tao5M0wLlz — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 13, 2020

RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss. — Spencer Breslin (@Spencerbreslin) July 13, 2020

I knew #KellyPreston in high school. She was supernaturally beautiful and kind. Last time we spoke we discussed my directing a remake of 52-PICK UP in which she'd play the Ann-Margret role. It would've been special for us @PunahouSchool alums. All my heart to John, Ella, and Ben. — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 13, 2020