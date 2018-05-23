Hollywood Reporter Teams With Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for Live-TV Flub Doc Series

Each hourlong episode of 'It Happened Live' will chronicle an infamous on-air mistake, including the 2017 best picture Oscar mix-up and Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl.

The Hollywood Reporter has partnered with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions to create the original docuseries It Happened Live.

Each hourlong episode will take a look at memorable live television flubs including the 2017 best picture Oscar mix-up, Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl and the incorrect announcement of Al Gore as the winner of the 2000 presidential election.

Hollywood stars, reporters and producers that experienced the events firsthand will recount what happened. The unscripted series will utilize THR’s connections and expertise in the media and entertainment industry to fully explore the events and how the mishaps could have been prevented, as well as how the incidents have left a notable impact on society.

Milojo's Consuelos, Ripa and Albert Bianchini will executive produce alongside THR editorial director Matthew Belloni and CEO of The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard Media Group, John Amato. THR-Billboard chief marketing officer Dana Miller will also serve as a producer.

“It Happened Live is a natural fit for THR as we expand to scripted and unscripted television projects,” said Belloni. “Our readers have come to expect unparalleled reporting on stories like the Oscar mix-up in the pages of our magazine, and we couldn’t be more excited to join with Kelly and Mark to bring these behind-the-scenes stories to television.”

The partnership marks a notable milestone in THR’s push into video and TV programming. In 2017, THR garnered 533 million cross platform views, which is a drastic increase from the 222 million views in 2016. In February, Hulu was granted the streaming rights to THR and SundanceTV’s original series Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, which features roundtable discussions with actors, actresses, directors, producers, writers and cinematographers from critically-acclaimed films and TV shows.

In addition to It Happened Live, THR is developing a number of new television projects including the scripted limited series Angelyne, inspired by THR senior writer Gary Baum’s investigative piece on the Los Angeles billboard diva, which is being executive produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. THR's sister company Billboard is developing a limited documentary series about the Fyre Festival, in partnership with Mic and The Cinemart, for Hulu.

Milojo Productions has produced and developed content for multiple platforms. The company’s first project was the Emmy-nominated ESPN documentary The Streak. Other projects include the TLC documentary Off the Rez and the Logo docuseries Fire Island.