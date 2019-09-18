Kelly Rowland Hosts Baby2Baby Charity Event

The singer-songwriter joined 50 low-income families with infants for a midday play-date.

In a sea of infants beating on toy drums and shaking maracas, Kelly Rowland sat cross-legged with a baby boy in her lap and bops to the beat of “Itsy Bitsy Spider." Her smile was infectious as she bounced him to the tune.

Rowland joined 50 low-income Los Angeles families, gathered at Hollywood’s Lombardi House for a midday play-date. The Destiny’s Child singer chatted with the mothers and eagerly stole some playtime with their babies.

“I’m getting my little baby fix in, because my son is four and won’t let me pick him up the way I used to,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The event, sponsored by Baby2Baby and Huggies, celebrated the organization's donation of millions of diapers and wipe, as well as other basic childcare necessities, to families in need, including those impacted by disasters like Hurricane Dorian. Each family who attended took home a bag stuffed to the brim with diapers, toys, clothes, and other items for their baby.

“For low-income families, [diapers] are just a cost they can’t afford,” said Norah Weinstein, co-president of Baby2Baby.

She added: “Giving a low-income family diapers allows them to put food back on the table, to pay their rent, to keep their lights on…”

Rowland, who began partnering with Baby2Baby five years ago, said each story she hears from families in the program makes her want to give more each year.

Though her son is now a toddler, Rowland said she remembers being just a few months post-partum, which was the position of many of the mothers who attended the Hollywood event, some whose babies were as young as six weeks old.

The guidance and support she received from friends and family helped her navigate motherhood, including finding time for herself, she said.

She remembered being torn between booking shows and staying home with her son. A decision made easier with the help of her husband, former boxer Tim Witherspoon.

“I was looking at the computer, looking at everybody’s performances, and I missed it,” she told THR. “[My husband]’s like, ‘Go, you need that. You need to be fulfilled.’”

That’s the level of support that all mothers need and that Baby2Baby helps provide to struggling mothers, Rowland said.

“Sometimes life just hands you a card, and you have to figure it out in the moment,” she said. “When you are a parent, you just want to make your child’s life different from yours, and you want to make it better,” she said. “I always think about that, and I always think about being in that [low-income] situation and what would I do?”