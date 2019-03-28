Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles Starring in Medical Thriller 'The God Committee'

Austin Stark is writer/director on the film which revolves around the organ transplant system.

Kelsey Grammer and Julie Stiles are starring in the medical thriller The God Committee, which has begun filming in New York. Written and directed by Austin Stark, the film takes a look at the U.S. organ transplant system as it follows two storylines — one concerning a hospital’s transplant committee that has just one hour to decide who will receive a donor heart, and the other looking at the impact, six years later, of that decision. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya.

Stark, repped by Brian Levy at Pulse Films, made his writing and directorial debut with the 2015 political drama The Runner, starring Nicolas Cage and Sarah Paulson.

Paper Street Films, Phiphen Pictures and Crystal City Entertainment are producing the project, with Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Vincent Morano and Jane Oster serving as producers for Phiphen alongside Ari Pinchot and Jonathan Rubenstein for Crystal City, and Stark, Benji Kohn, and Bingo Gubelmann for Paper Street. Executive producers are Joannna Meek, Ray Masucci, Erika Hampson, Richard J. Berthy, and Mark Trustin. The Solution Entertainment Group’s Lisa Wilson is representing international rights and will introduce this project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Stark said of the film, “The worldwide organ shortage continues to devastate families from all walks of life. I feel honored to be working with such an incredible ensemble – anchored by Kelsey, Julia, Colman, Janeane and Dan – in my quest to humanize the transplant system and bring faces to the statistics.”

Grammer, repped by UTA and Link Entertainment, most recently starred in Netflix’s Like Father.

Stiles, repped by The Gersh Agency and Untitled Entertainment, has recently been cast in Hustlers opposite Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.