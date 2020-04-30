Ken Burns Disparages Michael Jordan Docuseries: "Not the Way You Do Good Journalism"

"I find it the opposite direction of where we need to be going,” said the documentarian.

Ken Burns has serious reservations about the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance, which focuses on Michael Jordan and his time with the Chicago Bulls.

Talking to The Wall Street Journal, the award-winning documentarian said he has no interest in the 10-part series and frowns upon Jordan's production company, Jump 23, being a partner in the effort.

"I find it the opposite direction of where we need to be going,” Burns told the WSJ. “If you are there influencing the very fact of it getting made, it means that certain aspects that you don’t necessarily want in aren’t going to be in, period."

Burns said he would "never, never, never, never” agree to those terms for one of his documentaries.

“And that’s not the way you do good journalism ... and it’s certainly not the way you do good history, my business," he added.

Burns' celebrated documentaries include The Civil War, Ken Burns' Baseball, Jazz and Prohibition, among many more. He told the WSJ he is in the midst of working on additional projects with his time in quarantine.

The fifth and sixth episodes of The Last Dance are set to premiere Sunday on ESPN.