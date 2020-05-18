Ken Osmond, Late Actor and Former Officer, Mourned by LAPD

The 'Leave It to Beaver' star spent 18 years on the force.

Fans mourned the death of TV icon Ken Osmond on Monday — and that included Los Angeles police.

Osmond was best known for his role as the weaselly troublemaker Eddie Haskell on two iterations of Leave It to Beaver. But Osmond also was a retired Los Angeles police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Osmond spent 18 years with the LAPD when, in 1980, a suspected car thief shot him three times. He was left severely wounded but survived. The shooting effectively ended his days on the force. He returned to acting in 1983.

The department on Monday told The Hollywood Reporter it sent its deepest condolences to the Osmond family.

"After his successful run on one of the most popular shows of all time, he chose to protect and to serve the residents of Los Angeles, and I’m proud to have been able to call him a law enforcement partner," LAPD Chief Michel Moore told THR. "He will be missed.”

In addition to his sons — Eric worked as a film editor with credits including The Wicker Man and Captain America: The First Avenger — survivors include his wife, Sandy, whom he married in 1969.