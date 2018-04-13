Kendall Jenner Is a Radio Host Now

Just in time for your Coachella carpool.

Of all of the Kardashian/Jenner sibs (and their babies!), the relatively under-the-radar Kendall Jenner is arguably the hardest to keep up with.

The fact that she spends most of her working days in front of a camera is beside the point. Compared to little sis Kylie, who has returned to life in front of the Snapchat lens since giving birth in February, and the incessant barrage of social updates from Kim, Khloe and Kourtney (oh, and kan't forget Kris), Kendall seems the least accessible. She even deleted her eponymous app, which we can only imagine was a blow to the fam.

But now we're about to get some real, unfiltered Kendall courtesy of Beats 1 Radio and Apple Music. Yes, Kendall Jenner and DJ pal Daniel Chetrit are — wait for it — The Pizza Gang! Or the Zaza Boys, should you feel so inclined. The name is funny because supermodels/the Internet love pizza (a.k.a. the 'za), and also because Kendall is not a boy, though she does cop to having that "male energy." Lol!

The show about "music and friendship" is billed as a "living room pizza party," according to Apple Music, and will be "served monthly, hot and ready."

A mysterious Instagram account of the same name hinted that the 22-year-old supermodel had a new project up her sleeve last month, but it wasn't until the day before the show's Friday debut that the account confirmed that the Pizza Boys would be hosting a program featuring some of their famous friends like Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and more. Kendall moves with a cool crowd that also includes music industry faves like Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky and Jaden Smith, so it wouldn't be a stretch to assume some musicians make it on air, too.

Appropriately, the first episode will be Coachella-themed and intended to take listeners on "a musical journey that caters to all your various moods throughout this hectic weekend, ” according to Vogue. The show goes live at 10 a.m. PT, just as crews in L.A. will be packing their Priuses (Prii?) for the desert.

The only downside: Pizza is not included.