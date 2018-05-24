Kenneth Branagh Helps Mark Five Years of Warner Bros. Creative Talent Initiative

The studio also celebrated 10 years working with London's famed drama school RADA.

Kenneth Branagh joined Josh Berger, Warner Bros.' president and managing director for the U.K., Ireland and Spain earlier this week to help celebrate five years of Warner Bros.' Creative Talent initiative, part of the studio's efforts to invest in skills and training.

The event – held at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), where Branagh is president – also celebrated 10 years of partnership between Warner Bros. and London's famed drama school.

Over the past decade, the studio has helped embed film training into RADA's classic curriculum, while its Creative Talent initiative has directly provided scholarships for 22 RADA students.

"Witnessing first-hand the investment made by Warner Bros. to support RADA I can say how truly special it is – enhancing the training opportunities for our acting and theatre production students, particularly in anticipation of careers embracing the film and TV industries," said Branagh. "This event celebrates a decade of partnership and recognises a commitment shared by both RADA and Warner Bros. to increasing access to opportunities across the creative industries."

Added Berger: "Warner Bros. is very proud to be RADA’s principal partner and we’re delighted that our close links include direct financial and mentoring support for a number of RADA students through Warner Bros. Creative Talent. It remains as essential as ever to nurture and develop future generations of diverse talent for the creative industries."

Warner Bros. Creative Talent collaborates with several higher education, creative industry and charity partners and, since 2013, has supported more than 250 young people from all backgrounds. Many former scholars, trainees and apprentices have gone on to work in the industry.

“It’s just amazing when big organisations are backing you and believing in you," said Rienkje Attoh, a season one scholar now working as producer in film and TV. "The actual relationships I have formed have lead me to future employment and they are taking me closer and closer to my end goal."

Warner Bros. Creative Talent season five includes three Prince William scholars in film, television and games in partnership with BAFTA; apprenticeships at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Warner Bros. De Lane Lea’s post-production facilities in Soho and Warner Bros. International Television Production offices in the UK; trainee positions on Warner Bros. film productions in the UK; and training course places for young people at inclusive theatre company, Chickenshed.