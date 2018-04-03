Kenneth Branagh to Star in TV Adaptation of 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

He also will produce eOne's small-screen version of Amor Towles’ novel after collaborating with Mark Gordon on 'Murder on the Orient Express.'

Kenneth Branagh is set to star in and produce Entertainment One's TV adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow, based on the Amor Towles novel of the same name.

The project reteams Branagh with Mark Gordon, who was recently named president and chief content officer at eOne, after their collaboration on Murder on the Orient Express. Branagh and the Designated Survivor producer also worked together on Warm Springs for HBO and Disney's Swing Kids.

Branagh's credits as an actor and/or director include Much Ado About Nothing, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Dunkirk. The period drama A Gentleman in Moscow will star Branagh as the protagonist Count Alexander Rostov who, after being named an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin.

Living in an attic room during a tumultuous period of Russian history, the Count witnesses events unfold from outside the hotel’s doors. Tom Harper is on board to direct the TV series, and will produce alongside Xavier Marchand of Moonriver Content.

Harper is currently in preproduction on the upcoming Amazon feature The Aeronauts. "Ken is a world class talent celebrated for portraying captivating and layered characters, and Tom is a master at crafting gripping and thought-provoking television,” said Gordon in a statement.

Toronto-based eOne will serve as the studio for the TV series, and handle worldwide sales rights. Branagh is repped by WME, and Berwick & Kovacik. Towles is represented by WME, and Tom Harper is represented by UTA and 42.