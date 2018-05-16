Kenya Barris, Howie Mandel, Ken Jeong Join Just For Laughs 2018 Lineup

From left to right: Jason Merritt, Taylor Hill and Michael Tran, all Getty Images

Russell Peters and David Cross will also perform at the 36th edition of the festival.

Howie Mandel and Ken Jeong will host galas at the upcoming Just for Laughs comedy festival, while Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will keynote the JFL ComedyPRO conference, organizers said Wednesday.

Mandel, who returns to Just for Laughs after joining with ICM Partners to acquire the Montreal comedy-based group from festival founder Gilbert Rozon, will host a gala stand-up showcase July 26. Jeong will host his gala on the same evening.

They join a performer lineup this year that includes Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah and comedy superstar Kevin Hart. Organizers on Wednesday also announced Russell Peters, Arrested Development actor David Cross and Iliza Shlesinger, who hosted her own talk show on Freeform, will bring their solo shows to Just for Laughs.

Also staging one-person shows in Montreal are Maria Bamford; Tom Green; Dylan Moran; and Roy Wood Jr., host of Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening. Just for Laughs also booked stand-up performances by 30 Rock actor Judah Friedlander, Sabrina Jalees, SNL cast member Melissa Villasenor, Tom Papa, Nick Thune and Michael Ian Black.

And the JFL ComedyPRO conference will host a keynote address by Barris, who was named Just for Laughs comedy writer of the year in 2017, and an appearance by actor Anthony Atamanuik, who plays Donald Trump on Comedy Central's The President Show.

Black-ish and Girls Trip writer Barris has an overall deal with ABC Studios. Additional lineup announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

The 2018 Just for Laughs comedy festival is set to run July 11 to 29.