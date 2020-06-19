Kenya Barris, Pharrell Williams in Talks With Netflix About Juneteenth-Inspired Musical

The creative duo are working with the streaming giant on developing a feature to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

ABC's Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Grammy-winning artist Pharrell Williams are in talks with Netflix to develop a feature musical inspired by Juneteenth, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Happy singer Williams and Mimi Valdes will co-produce via their I Am Other banner, while Barris will produce through his Khalabo Ink Society production venture.

Details about the storyline and creative are being kept under wraps, but sources close to development say the film would be separate from the Juneteenth-inspired stage musical that the pair also has in the works. That stage musical in development followed the success of "Juneteenth: The Musical," the season-four opener of Black-ish. Barris and one of the Black-ish writers, Peter Saji, teamed up with Williams on the stage production inspired by Juneteenth.

Juneteenth marks the day, on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Texas to announce the Civil War had ended and all slaves were now free, thereby ending slavery in the U.S. — two and half years after Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation became official on January 1, 1863.

Though celebrated in Black communities for generations, the day only recently has gained attention with white people and the call to recognize Juneteenth as a paid U.S. federal holiday has gained steam.

Barris is repped by CAA and Artists. Williams is with WME.