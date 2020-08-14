Kenya Barris to Produce Netflix Doc About Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

'Becoming' filmmaker Nadia Hallgreen will direct and Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams will also produce.

Kenya Barris is set to produce a feature documentary for Netflix about Benjamin Crump, the civil rights attorney that represented the families of victims of police violence.

Nadia Hallgreen, the filmmaker behind the Michelle Obama documentary Becoming, will direct the yet-to-be-titled feature that will also be produced by Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams.

The doc will pull back the curtain on an array of Crump’s past and current cases by examining the distinct nature of his work, his impact on American civil rights and racial justice, and the toll such work takes on him and his family.

Considered a trailblazer and maverick of his field, Crump first gained recognition while representing the family of Trayvon Martin and is currently working with the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd.

Barris will produce via his Khalabo Ink Society banner, which has a first look deal with the streamer. Williams will also produce for One Story Up Productions, along with Hallgren and Lauren Cioffi. Geoff Martz will exec produce.

Crump is represented by UTA and Curated By Media. Barris is represented by CAA, Artists First, and attorney Morris Yorn.