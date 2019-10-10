Kerry Washington Joins Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' Adaptation at Netflix

The 'Shadow Force' star will star alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in the upcoming feature based on the Broadway musical.

Kerry Washington has joined Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in Ryan Murphy's upcoming movie version of the Broadway musical The Prom for Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Washington joins the film adaptation of the stage musical based on an original concept by Jack Viertel and a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

The Prom focuses on the experiences of an Indiana lesbian teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school's big dance. Instead, they're banned from attending as a couple, prompting a cast of Broadway eccentrics to descend on the teens' small-town home to help fight the injustice.

Streep is set to play two-time Tony winner Dee Dee Allen and James Corden will play Barry Glickman, Broadway co-stars who see their Eleanor Roosevelt bio-musical bashed by The New York Times, sparking a crisis that prompts them to try to make over their image by adopting a cause.

Also in the ensemble cast is Awkwafina, Ariana Grande, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells. Murphy is adapting the Broadway show as the first movie project announced under his Netflix deal.

The prolific producer behind American Horror Story and American Crime Story left 20th Century Fox Television for a mega-deal at the streaming giant worth $300 million.