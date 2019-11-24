American Music Awards: Kesha Treats Audience to "TiK ToK," "Raising Hell" With Big Freedia

The two moved across the stage in satin ensembles and Catholic stoles as they performed the gospel-like single before Kesha segued into her 2010 hit "TiK ToK"

Kesha and Big Freedia performed their collaboration "Raising Hell" in front of stained glass windows at the 2019 AMAs. "Welcome to my Sunday service," Kesha said at the top of the number.

Donning similar satin ensembles and Catholic stoles, the two shook "what the good lord gave [them]," and recited the song's chorus.

"I don't wanna go to heaven without raising hell," the two rang out.

The dancers, who sported pink tops and bottoms, spun around to the beat of the new track. But before the singer left the stage, Kesha decided to treat fans and AMAs attendees to her hit "TiK ToK," the number that put her on the map back in 2010.

"Wake up in the morning feelin' like P. Diddy," she sang out the iconic first line. "Got my glasses, I'm out the door. I'm gonna hit this city."

