Kesha Talks Recording Amid Dr. Luke Legal Battle: "I'm Taking Control of My Life"

In her own right, Kesha has become a face of the #MeToo movement, and she opens up in a new interview Tuesday about what it means for her to be empowered.

“I’ve taken ownership of myself. I’m taking control of my life and my name and the music it’s attached to,” she tells Cosmopolitan magazine in its June issue. “I would write, and pain would turn into art, and art would turn into healing, and the healing turned into a record. And then I was nominated for a Grammy!”

In 2014, Kesha sued her longtime producer Dr. Luke, hoping to void all her contracts with Sony Music because of the sexual and emotional abuse the singer allegedly succumbed to for years at the hands of the music mogul. On Feb. 19, 2014, a New York judge denied Kesha a court injunction that would have allowed her to record music without Sony Music or Dr. Luke at the helm. #FreeKesha began trending on all social media, with artists and fans flocking to the singer’s side for support. Taylor Swift even donated $250,000 toward Kesha’s ongoing legal expenses.

The singer also discusses overcoming her body issues in the new interview. She suffered from an eating disorder during her time with Dr. Luke who, among other things, would allegedly call Kesha “a fat fucking refrigerator.” Kesha tells Cosmo, “The final straw was when I was with my mom at a family dinner party and I was so anxious. Driving home, I had to pull over, and I was like, I can’t keep this secret anymore. It was scary, but I finally put my foot down and chose life."

