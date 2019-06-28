Kevin Bacon to Star in Spotify Original Comedy Podcast (Exclusive)

'I'm Gonna Be Kevin Bacon' hails from producer Funny or Die and creator Dan Abramson.

Spotify has lined up a new podcast project starring Kevin Bacon in its push for original audio programming.

The streaming service has ordered comedy podcast series I'm Gonna Be Kevin Bacon, in which the actor stars as a heightened version of himself.

The 12-episode fictional podcast will tell the story of Randy Beslow, a washed-up actor who lost the role of Footloose and has spent the last 30-plus years blaming Bacon for the way his life turned out. After he hits rock bottom, he snaps and embarks on a mission to hunt down Bacon and exact his revenge. The series is expected to feature both fictional characters and other actors playing versions of themselves.

I'm Gonna Be Kevin Bacon, which hails from Funny or Die, came out of Bacon's past work with the digital comedy producer, in which he's played himself in several satirical projects. Most recently, he directed and starred in mockumentary short A Duck Walks in on a Couple Having Sex, which was written by Dan Abramson. "I thought Dan's voice was really funny," Bacon tells THR, explaining that he signed onto the podcast after Abramson approached him with the idea. "He just makes me laugh."

The project is among several original podcasts that Spotify has ordered, part of its expansion into the audio space after years of focusing on its music streaming business. Earlier in June, Spotify announced a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground to produce a slate of podcasts. It also has originals like The Joe Budden Podcast and Jemele Hill's Unbothered. Spotify, which has 217 million total listeners, also acquired Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast to grow its podcasting business.

"Comedy is a brand-new world" in the scripted podcast space, Bacon notes, acknowledging that many recent audio hits have been nonfiction, like Serial and S-Town or more dramatic like Homecoming. "Making something funny and having it work in this form is going to be great. I'm looking forward to it."

Bacon will executive produce the project alongside creator Abramson, Chris Henchy, Trevor Engelson, Steven Fisher, David Schiff, Michael Diamond and Funny or Die's Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler and Becca Kinskey. Whitney Hodack is a co-executive producer on the series. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Bacon is represented by MGMT, Viewpoint and attorney Fred Gaines. Spotify's Liz Gateley and Bart Coleman will oversee the project alongside Gimlet's Mimi O'Donnell. CJ Vranca and Matt Dysart negotiated the deal on behalf of Funny or Die and Spotify, respectively.