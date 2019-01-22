Kevin Barnett, Comedian and Co-Creator of 'Rel,' Dies

He appeared on and wrote for 'Rel' and 'The Carmichael Show' and had a small role in the film 'Dumb and Dumber To.'

Comedian Kevin Barnett, who co-created the Fox series Rel with Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz, has died.

UTA, Barnett's talent agency, confirmed the news Tuesday on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett. He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will miss him."

Ben Kissel, who hosted the podcast Round Table of Gentlemen with Barnett, remembered the comic on Twitter. "Dear Last Podcast family," Kissel wrote. "It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re [sic] see them again. We love you KB."

Comedy Central also remembered Barnett, tweeting, "Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed."

A cause of death is unknown. Barnett was in his early 30s.

Barnett was a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. He appeared on episodes of Rel and The Carmichael Show (serving as a writer on both, as well), in addition to having a small role in the 2014 film Dumb and Dumber To.

As a writer, Barnett worked on the 2016 film The Do-Over and 2011's Hall Pass. He also had three projects in production.