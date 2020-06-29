Kevin Connolly Launches Podcast Network ActionPark Media

The actor-director had teamed with audio advertising firm Dax on the new venture.

Kevin Connolly is launching a podcast network.

The actor-director known for playing the character E on Entourage has partnered with audio advertising firm Dax to launch ActionPark Media.

The company, which will focus on podcast production, distribution and monetization, plans to work with a range of talent, including actors, directors, entrepreneurs and experts in their fields.

ActionPark's portfolio includes Victory The Podcast, in which hosts Doug Ellin and Kevin Dillon relive Entourage; American Glutton, in which host Ethan Suplee examines the obesity crisis in America; No Gruffs Given with former NHL player Sean Avery; and Home Team, in which host Sophie Julia talks to the wives of professional athletes. In all, ActionPark has released eight shows since the beginning of the year.

“The way audio content is created and consumed in the age of new media is something that’s been of great interest to me since the first time I listened to a podcast,” Connolly, who serves as ActionPark’s CEO, said in a statement. He added that the company would focus “on podcasts in all genres and creating intellectual property to develop for television and film.”

Dax, the digital advertising arm of U.K.-based Global, will work with ActionPark to raise awareness about its shows and help build audiences. The exclusive partnership will also make ActionPark’s shows available to Dax’s roster of advertisers. Dax’s website says it currently works with 650 podcasts that reach 3.5 million listeners every week.

“We are more than excited to be partnered with Kevin as part of our joint venture with ActionPark Media, in the wake of an era where audio content is at its prime,” Dax U.S. CEO Matt Cutair said in a statement. He called ActionPark “an exciting opportunity for advertisers to tap into the digital audio market and create innovative campaigns.”