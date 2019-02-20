Kevin Costner, Diane Lane to Star in Thriller 'Let Him Go'

The duo will play a married couple on a mission to rescue their grandson from a dangerous family living off the grid.

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner are set to star in Focus Features' suspense thriller Let Him Go.

The story, based by a novel of the same name by Larry Watson, follows retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) as they leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.

Thomas Bezucha will direct from a script he wrote.

Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of The Mazur Kaplan Company will produce, alongside Bezucha. Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert, Costner and Rod Lake will executive produce.

Josh McLaughlin will oversee the film, which is set to begin production this spring.

Costner's upcoming features include the Netflix movie The Highwaymen and Fox's The Art of Racing in the Rain. He is repped by WME.

Lane, who is repped by WME, is set to lead the ensemble cast of the upcoming FX series Y: The Last Man.