Kevin Costner, Diane Lane Thriller 'Let Him Go' Lands Summer 2020 Release

Lesley Manville also stars in the Focus Features film.

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane's suspense thriller Let Him Go will ride into theaters on Aug. 21, 2020, Focus Features said Tuesday.

The story, based by a novel of the same name by Larry Watson, follows retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) — who, following the loss of their son — leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson.

When they discover that he is in the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, George and Margaret must fight for the survival of their family.

Directed by Thomas Bezucha, Let Him Go also stars Lesley Manville.

Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of The Mazur Kaplan Company produced alongside Thomas Bezucha.