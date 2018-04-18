Kevin Costner to Voice the Dog in 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is starring in the Fox 2000's adaptation of Garth Stein's bestselling novel.

Kevin Costner is in talks to play man's best friend in The Art of Racing in the Rain.

If the deal makes, the actor would voice the dog that is central to the story in the Fox 2000's adaptation of Garth Stein's bestselling novel.

The project focuses on a family dog named Enzo who evaluates his life through the lessons learned by his human owner, a professional race-car driver named Denny Swift, who will be played by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia.

Simon Curtis, who helmed last year’s drama Goodbye Christopher Robin, is set to direct the adaptation. Neal Moritz is producing the feature along with Tania Landau and Patrick Dempsey, who at one point was attached to star in the project.

Costner, who is repped by WME and Prism Creative, was last seen in Paramount Network drama Yellowstone and is currently filming the Netflix crime drama The Highwaymen, starring opposite Woody Harrelson and Kathy Bates.