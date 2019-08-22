Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, Jeph Loeb to Be Honored at Saturn Awards

The annual awards show honoring the best in sci-fi, fantasy and horror entertainment will stream for the first time on Sept. 13.

A trio of Marvel entertainment figureheads will be honored at this year's Saturn Awards in Hollywood.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Iron Man and Lion King director Jon Favreau and the evp and head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb, will receive honorary awards at the 45th annual awards ceremony on Sept. 13, the Saturn Awards announced Thursday. The annual awards show, which honors the best in sci-fi, fantasy and horror entertainment, is taking place at Hollywood's Avalon theater and will stream for the first time on a platform that has yet to be announced.

Feige will receive the ceremony's inaugural Stan Lee Builder Award, offered to a "creative force" who has built a narrative world and characters over an extended period of time "that have amazed and engaged fans worldwide at the most galactic level," according to the ceremony organizers. Feige's applicable accomplishment, organizers add, is his work helping to create the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now consisting of 23 films released over 11 years.

Lee, the award's namesake, died last November at 95 years old. “As the safeguard of Stan’s iconic legacy, we’re thrilled to be associated with such an honorable award. Kevin played a significant part in Stan’s life – he had a lot of admiration for him. I know he would be proud to know this has been awarded to Kevin and we look forward to celebrating with him,” Gill Champion, president of Lee’s POW! Entertainment, said in a statement.

Favreau, for his part, will receive the Saturn Visionary Award for his work as a "vital voice in modern cinema" and "groundbreaking visual artist." The award has previously gone to Avatar director James Cameron.

Loeb has been tapped for the Dan Curtis Legacy Award, which lauds accomplishments in genre television. The award has previously gone to Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and Hannibal ep and writer Bryan Fuller.