Kevin Hart, Malcolm D. Lee Reteam for Universal Comedy From 'Broad City' Writers

Will Packer will produce the untitled comedy from writers Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs.

Kevin Hart and Malcolm D. Lee are reteaming for a Universal comedy from Broad City writers Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs.

The untitled project will star Hart and be directed by Lee, who previously worked together on Night School. Longtime Lee and Hart collaborator Will Packer will produce.

Hart will produce through his Hartbeat Productions banner alongside Packer and James Lopez through Will Packer Productions, and Lee for his Blackmaled Productions.

Aniello and Downs, who were behind the Scarlett Johansson comedy Rough Night, will write the script as well as executive produce.

Universal’s vp of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio. Bryan Smiley and Carli Haney will oversee for Hartbeat Productions alongside Sheila Walcott who will oversee for Blackmaled Productions.

Lee, who took over directing duties on Warner Bros' upcoming Space Jam reboot, is represented by Paradigm and Del Shaw.

Hart was last in theaters with Sony's Jumanji sequel and will next appear in the studio's drama Fatherhood. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose.

Aniello and Downs are represented by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.