Man Charged In Extortion Plot Against Kevin Hart

The man accused of trying to extort actor and comedian Kevin Hart with a sex tape that was surreptitiously recorded last year in Las Vegas has been charged with multiple felonies.

Jonathan Todd Jackson, 41, was charged Wednesday with one count each of attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The felonies stem from Jackson allegedly trying to extort Hart for an undisclosed amount between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30 of last year. Jackson allegedly had a videotape of the actor with a woman — not his wife — in Las Vegas. When Hart refused to pay, Jackson allegedly tried to sell the recording to numerous celebrity news websites, prosecutors said.

Following the incident, Hart posted an apology video on Instagram. “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. I’m not perfect.”

Jackson will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $100,000.

If convicted as charged, Jackson faces a possible maximum sentence of four years in county jail.