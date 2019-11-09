Social Climbers Charts: Kevin Hart’s Dwayne Johnson Halloween Look Spurs Top Actors Gains for Both

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

It’s rare to see the top two entries on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart somehow related to each other, but that’s exactly the case on the Nov. 13-dated list, as Dwayne Johnson rises to No. 1 and Kevin Hart re-enters at No. 2.

THR’s Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 5.

Here's the story: on Oct. 30, a day after his first post on Instagram since late August, Hart uploaded a photo of his Halloween costume, which showed him dressed as Johnson’s old fanny pack-rocking look from the latter’s pre-fame days. His post was the second-biggest by an actor in the tracking week (6.1 million likes).

The biggest? Johnson’s repost of the photo a day later, which racked up 8.8 million favorites. “The confident gaze KILLS ME,” he wrote.

Johnson and Hart also saw overall social engagement gains from their reposts of promotional material for Jumanji: The Next Level, in which both star. The film, which premieres in theaters Dec. 13, saw its final trailer released Oct. 31.

Elsewhere, the Top Comedians chart sees a pair of debuts at Nos. 7 and 8 from Mike Epps and Marlon Wayans, respectively. Both posted about the death of John Witherspoon, who died Oct. 29 at 77. “I’m sad. Broken. Hurt,” started Wayans’ Oct. 30 social media posts honoring Witherspoon, who starred as Wayans’ father on his The WB sitcom The Wayans Bros. in the 1990s; Wayans’ social media engagement jumped 1,890%. Epps’ Oct. 30 upload, meanwhile, reminisced about his experience with Witherspoon on the set of Next Friday.

The Top Scripted list finds Riverdale still at No. 1, but the chart features a re-entry from an unlikely player: Game of Thrones. Despite its series finale in May, the HBO drama returns to Top Scripted because the show’s social accounts posted the news of House of the Dragon, a prequel, getting a straight-to-series order. The 10-episode spinoff does not yet have a release date.

Below Game of Thrones, Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World debuts at No. 8, scoring a 230% jump in all social engagement after the premiere of its second season on Nov. 4.

See the six Social Climbers charts below, and for the full 25-position Top Actors chart, pick up the THR issue dated Nov. 13.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson (+1)

2. Kevin Hart (re-entry)

3. Madelaine Petsch (+4)

4. Vanessa Hudgens (re-entry)

5. Jason Momoa (+12)

6. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

7. Jennifer Aniston (-6)

8. Alyssa Milano (+11)

9. Lili Reinhart (-6)

10. Camila Mendes (-6)

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart (re-entry)

2. Joe Rogan (=)

3. Ricky Gervais (re-entry)

4. DL Hughley (-1)

5. Lil' Duval (-4)

6. Desi Banks (-2)

7. Mike Epps (re-entry)

8. Marlon Wayans (re-entry)

9. Rickey Smiley (=)

10. HaHa Davis (-3)

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres (=)

2. Mike Huckabee (+3)

3. Jonathan Van Ness (+7)

4. Jimmy Kimmel (+5)

5. Antoni Porowski (+1)

6. Trevor Noah (+2)

7. Gordon Ramsay (-4)

8. Anthony Adams (re-entry)

9. Tamera Mowry (re-entry)

10. Maria Celeste (re-entry)

Top Scripted

1. Riverdale (=)

2. Grey's Anatomy (=)

3. The Walking Dead (=)

4. Game of Thrones (re-entry)

5. Rick and Morty (+3)

6. Stranger Things (-1)

7. SpongeBob SquarePants (-3)

8. The End of the F***ing World (debut)

9. South Park (re-entry)

10. This Is Us (-1)

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (+3)

2. Entertainment Tonight (-1)

3. Saturday Night Live (-1)

4. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (-1)

5. Jimmy Kimmel Live! (+1)

6. The Late Late Show with James Corden (+2)

7. Today (-2)

8. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (re-entry)

9. ABC World News Tonight (=)

10. Good Morning America (-3)

Top Unscripted

1. Wild 'N Out (+1)

2. Dancing with the Stars (+1)

3. The Voice (-2)

4. America's Funniest Home Videos (=)

5. Queer Eye (+3)

6. Top Gear (+3)

7. Jersey Shore (-1)

8. Lip Sync Battle (re-entry)

9. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (+1)

10. The Incredible Dr. Pol (re-entry)