Kevin Hart Sets Post-'Jumanji' Feature 'Fatherhood'

While Kevin Hart has multiple projects in various stages of development (including a live-action Monopoly movie announced yesterday), it appears that he has chosen his next feature.

After completing the sequel to Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Hart will re-team with the studio on Fatherhood from About a Boy director Paul Weitz.

Based on Matt Logelin's memoir Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir Of Loss & Love, the story follows a man whose wife dies shortly after childbirth, leaving him to raise their daughter on his own. Dana Stevens (Safe Haven) will pen the screenplay.

Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, Free Association's Peter Kiernan and HartBeat's John Cheng will produce, along with Hart.

“When I started reading this script, I was immediately touched and brought to tears,” says Hart. “At HartBeat, we seek to provide the audience with stories that evoke true emotions and this story does just that. Our hope is to bring honor to the Logelin family, and we are thrilled to be working with Sony, Paul, Temple Hill and Free Association on such an incredible project.”

