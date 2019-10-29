Kevin Hart Shares Video Recounting Recovery Since September Car Accident

"But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective," the actor-comedian shares in the video.

Kevin Hart posted a video on Instagram Tuesday night opening up about his recovery since being involved in a serious car accident in September.

"Basically what you realize is that you're not in control," Hart says at the beginning of the nearly two-minute clip. "No matter how much you think you're in control, you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over man."

The cause of the accident was ruled as reckless driving, according to a CHP report. A man had been driving Kevin Hart's vintage muscle car and accelerated recklessly on a Southern California highway, causing the car to crash and leaving the comedian, driver and another passenger seriously injured. Authorities reported that Hart suffered major back injuries.

"My world was forever changed," text reads in the video as news reports of Hart's accident are heard in the background.

More footage reveals the actor beginning physical rehabilitation and home physical therapy including aquatic exercises.

"When god talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most," Hart narrates as clips show the comedian with his children, meeting with a physician, and an x-ray of Hart's spine. "In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you moving too fast and doing too much, you can't see the things that you're meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof."