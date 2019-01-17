Kevin Hart to Star in Lionsgate's 'Monopoly' Movie

He will reteam in the live-action movie with his 'Ride Along' director, Tim Story.

Kevin Hart is getting ready to pass Go on Lionsgate's Monopoly movie.

The Jumanji star is in final negotiations to headline the studio's live-action feature based on the popular board game, reuniting him with his Ride Along director, Tim Story.

A Monopoly movie has been in development for over a decade, with the project previously calling Universal one of its homes and Ridley Scott one of the previous producers.

A lot of writers and storylines have come and gone during the hellish development process. Sources say that the latest storyline centers on a woman and her young son who use a time-traveling house to rewrite their own family history and stop a corrupt businessman in the process. It is unclear if this will be the one that Hart is involved with.

The project now has almost as many producers as there are streets in the game. Hart is producing through his HartBeat Productions, along with John Cheng; Story and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will produce via the Story Company banner; and Hasbro will co-produce the film via its Allspark Pictures label with Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis and Greg Mooradian getting producer credits.

Cheng and HartBeat's Carli Haney will oversee.

Hart, who worked with Lionsgate on his comedy concert film Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, is set for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel. He is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.

Story, repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham, is gearing up for the release of the Shaft sequel.