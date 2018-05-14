Kevin Hart to Star in 'Uptown Saturday Night' Remake From Will Smith, Kenya Barris
Smith will produce the Warner Bros. feature via his Overbrook banner.
Kevin Hart is in talks to star in a remake of Uptown Saturday Night.
Will Smith, who at one time was circling the project as a possible star vehicle, is set to produce under her Overbrook banner.
The original 1974 buddy comedy starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby as two friends who visit a high-end, underworld nightclub where they get robbed and have to go searching for a winning lottery ticket.
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote the most recent draft of the movie that is set up at Warner Bros.
Hart, who is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose, most recently starred in Sony's massive hit Jumanji: Welcome the Jungle, which grossed over $960 million at the global box office. He will next be seen in Universal comedy Night School, starring opposite Tiffany Haddish, and is set for a Jumanji sequel.