Kevin Hart, STX Partner for Two Comedies

STX partnered for distribution on Hart's latest feature 'The Upside,' which debuted at No. 1 at the box office.

As The Upside crosses the $50 million mark at the global box office, star Kevin Hart has signed a deal for two comedies with STXfilms.

Hart's HartBeat Productions will be behind the two features: Black Friday is a body switching comedy based on a story by Doan La and an untitled international romantic comedy that will be looking to attach a writer. Hart has an eye to star in both.

STX approached Hart and Hartbeat John Cheng with pitches, after STXfilms partnered with Lantern Entertainment to distribute The Upside, one of the films left in limbo during The Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy proceedings.

“STX came in to make The Upside the success it is; their strategy, execution and collaborative approach are perfectly aligned with HartBeat Productions’ values,” said Hart. “It was an easy ‘yes’ when they pitched us two new ideas to produce together.”

Added Cheng: “When they approached Kevin and me with pitches that we felt we could creatively sink our teeth into, we recognized we were in good hands with an innovative partner that would help us produce two funny and original films with the potential to reach audiences around the world.”

“It’s crystal clear audiences love Kevin and they want to see him in a variety of roles,” said Chairman of STXfilms Adam Fogelson.

This is the third project announcement for Hart in the past week. Hart has signed on to Lionsgate's long-delayed Monopoly movie and will star in Sony family drama Fatherhood. He is represented by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose.