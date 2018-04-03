Kevin Hart Reflects on Helping a Homeless Tiffany Haddish Before Dropping Their 'Night School' Trailer

The two had been friends for years before teaming up for their new comedy.

The first trailer for Night School starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish dropped on Tuesday, and both actors took to Instagram to talk about how far back their friendship goes.

Hart uploaded the movie's poster alongside a lengthy caption that explained how he helped Haddish when she was homeless and living out of her car in 2005.

"I had no idea until I saw a sh—tload of clothes in her car outside of a comedy club in LA," Hart wrote. "I asked her what was going on and she down played [sic] the situation."

Hart said he then gave her all of the money he had with him: $300.

"This woman never let her life situation beat her," Hart added. "She stayed true to her dreams and bust her ass to get where she is today and now she's my damn CO-STAR in my new movie 'NIGHT SCHOOL'....GOD IS TRULY AMAZING."

He prompted his followers to chase their dreams, and ended the message in a joking manner, "P.S. I want my $300 back now," Hart wrote with crying-laughing emojis.

Haddish, who first spoke about that fateful Hart meeting in a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year, re-told the story about her being "homeless as hell" in a similar Instagram post on Tuesday, adding that in addition to giving her money, he told her to write out her goals, get her "sh—t together," and start working toward those goals.

"I did just that and over the years Kevin has always been the Big little Brother I never had," Haddish wrote. "Thank you Kevin for always being willing to teach me and letting me know when I was making mistakes."

Haddish added that she'll pay him back as soon as she's in "Forbes Magazine as one of the highest paid actresses in the world," which is on the list of her goals.

The trailer for their upcoming Universal comedy introduces Hart's character as a high school drop-out who wants to get his GED in order to get a better job than dancing in a chicken suit. To pass the GED test, he'll have to take an adult class taught by Haddish's character, who says she's there to "make a little extra cash" so she can afford a warrant she has.

Helping Hart's character pass will clearly warrant a challenge, as Haddish can be seen telling him, "My suspicions were correct. You’re clinically dumb.There is no cure for what you have."

Rob Riggle, Ben Schwartz and Taran Killam also appear in the trailer. Girls Trip's Malcom D. Lee is directing, and Hart and Will Packer serve as producers.

Night School hits theaters on Sept. 28.