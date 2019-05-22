Kevin Hart Tells Story Behind Viral Wedding Fall

After the comedian took a tumble at a friend's nuptials, he explained to 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon why he hit the floor as he tried to dance.

On Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart opened up about a recent video he posted in which he was seen dancing in a crowd before accidentally falling to the ground. The video has been viewed more than 9 million times on Instagram since he posted the clip earlier this week.

Hart told Fallon that he was at a friend's wedding and felt it was his duty to take the event "to the next level of fun," particularly once it started to rain.

When one of his favorite songs came on, he decided to do his "heel-toe-hop" dance.

Hart explained that while he had been doing the dance move for years, his wife tried to talk him out of doing it at the wedding. "My wife said, 'Babe, don't do it.' I said, 'You need to back up and stop being the fun police,'" he recalled.

After his wife told him to be careful, Hart asked for her to count him in. "I go heel-toe hop, and you could tell I was comfortable because one hand was behind my back. Now normally when I go to hop, I land and I dip. This time I went to hop, whoop, both feet came off the ground," he said.

Hart later revealed why he lost his footing. "I had on defective shoes, Jimmy," he said. "It wasn't me. It was the shoes. My heels came off."

Hart added that it was exhilarating to fall when he was younger, but his most recent tumble gave him a different kind of rush: "My life flashed before my eyes. I thought I was about to die."

He was also disappointed in his friends for capturing the moment with their phones instead of rushing to help him.

"I want you to show this picture when all my black friends say, 'Why you don't hang out with black people no more?'" said Hart. "Cause I'ma tell you what white people would've did. They would've helped me up."

