Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Expecting Second Child Together

The baby will be the comedian's fourth child.

Kevin Hart is going to be a father of four.

The 40-year-old comedian announced on Instagram on Tuesday that his second wife, Eniko Hart, is expecting their second child together. Hart has two children from his first marriage with Torrei Hart, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

Hart captioned a photo of Eniko's baby bump with #FamilyOfSix and #Blessed. "In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6!" Eniko, 35, wrote on Instagram.

The pair married in 2016 and welcomed their son Kenzo Kash Hart in 2017. Eniko runs the two-year-old's Instagram account with 77,000 followers.

The Jumanji star was previously married to Torrei from 2003 to 2011.

In 2019, Hart said he wanted to have one more kid. "We're going to do one more and then we're going to throw in the towel after that," he told USA Today. "One more is enough – that's a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there. That’s it."

Hart is fittingly producing the drama Fatherhood, due out in 2021, as well as the TV movie version of Night School, My Own Worst Enemy, The Great Outdoors and Monopoly. He released his documentary series Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up on Netflix in December, in which he reflects on the controversy surrounding his gig as Oscars host before he pulled out.

The doc debuted two months after Hart was hospitalized after a car accident with major back injuries. He made his first public appearance following the experience at the People's Choice Awards, where he received a standing ovation in November.