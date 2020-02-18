Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud to Premiere Global Stand-Up Series 'Comedy in Color' (Exclusive)

The new stand-up showcase series, debuting Tuesday on Pluto TV, will bring the largest and most diverse collection of comedic talent with stand-up sets from over 300 performers from 30 countries.

The comedian's network announced Tuesday that it will premiere a new stand-up showcase series that brings the largest and most diverse collection of comedic talent, with stand-up sets from over 300 performers from 30 countries.

The series, dubbed Comedy in Color, will premiere on the new LOL Channel on Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS company.

The curated showcase features never-before-seen sets from a myriad of voices in comedy, ranging from established stars such as Lil Rel Howrey (Get Out, Fox’s Rel), Ronny Chieng (Comedy Central’s The Daily Show) Carly Aquilino (MTV’s Girl Code), Beth Stelling (Netflix’s The Standups) and Godfrey and Nate Bargatze (Netflix’s The Tennessee Kid). The series will also feature performances from international comedy icons such as Rafinha Bastos (Brazil) and Vir Das (India), as well as exciting newcomers such as Zainab Johnson, Joel Kim Booster, Sarah Tiana, Karlous Miller, David Gborie, Jessimae Peluso and more.

"Since our launch, Laugh Out Loud has been committed to elevating the diverse voices that are shaping culture and the future of comedy,” says LOL founder Hart. "Comedy in Color takes this to the next level. We’ve put together one of the biggest comedy showcases in the world with 300 comedians from 30 countries all on one stage. We’re excited to bring this groundbreaking program to over 20 million viewers through Comedy in Color’s debut on Pluto TV."

"Laugh Out Loud showcases emerging comedians and diverse storytellers that are shaping the future of comedy," said comedian Johnson. "I'm honored to be a part of this project and share my voice and unique point of view."

In addition to Comedy in Color, Pluto users will have access to a curated selection of Laugh Out Loud's content such as the popular series Cold as Balls, Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend, Black Geo and more. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices, and millions of viewers tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle and trending digital series.

Hart launched Laugh Out Loud in partnership with Lionsgate in August 2017 with a lineup of comedy programming. Other shows include Kevin Hart Collabs and his YouTube-funded What the Fit. Laugh Out Loud has 4.25 million subscribes on YouTube, with 5 million followers on Facebook.

Comedy in Color is available to stream now on Pluto TV.