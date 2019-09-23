Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver to Star in Adaptation of 'The Good House'

Amblin Partners is behind the project.

Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver, who appeared together in the Oscar-nominated comedy Dave and The Ice Storm, will star in the adaptation of the New York Times best-seller The Good House.

Amblin Partners is behind the project, which is beginning production this week in Canada and will be directed by Maya Forbes (The Polka King) and Emmy winner Wally Wolodarsky (Seeing Other People).

The Good House follows Hildy Good (Weaver), a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches who loves her wine and loves her secrets. Her compartmentalized life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior.

Wolodarsky and Forbes co-wrote the screenplay, based on Ann Leary’s novel.

The Irishman producers Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh will produce the pic, along with Oscar nominee Aaron Ryder (Arrival) of FilmNation Entertainment. Erika Hampson, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Steve Samuels will exec produce.

Universal will release The Good House domestically and share international distribution rights with Amblin Partners.

Weaver, who is repped by UTA, is set for James Cameron's Avatar films and Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters movie. Kline, who is repped by UTA and Berwick & Kovacik, is set for Ted Melfi's The Starling.