Kevin Levy Upped to Exec VP Scheduling at CW

The news comes as the executive was instrumental in expanding the network to a sixth night of programming in the fall.

Kevin Levy has been promoted at The CW.

The executive has been promoted to executive vp program planning, scheduling and acquisitions, the network announced Monday. Levy, who has been with The CW since its launch in 2006, was named senior vp program planning and scheduling in 2014.

In his new role, Levy oversees the strategic planning and scheduling of all programming across The CW's schedule. His new duties will include the acquisitions of movies, specials and series. He most recently was instrumental in securing The CW's summer unscripted series Penn & Teller: Fool Us and the recent scripted pickup of Canadian drama The Outpost.

“Kevin’s depth of experience and knowledge of scheduling and acquisitions are invaluable to The CW, especially as we expand our primetime schedule and add a sixth night of programming this fall,” CW president Mark Pedowitz said. “I’m very pleased to announce this well-earned promotion.”

Levy was the executive behind The CW's recent decision to expand original programming to six nights a week (on Sundays) starting in the fall.

Levy started as director of program planning and scheduling and earned his vp stripes in 2007. Before The CW, Levy started his career with UPN as an assistant in the scheduling department.