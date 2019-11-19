Kevin Mayer Addresses Disney+ Launch Day Glitches

"Some limits to the architecture that we had in place were made apparent to us that weren't before," Mayer explained Tuesday afternoon.

The top Disney+ executive has shed some light on the service's launch-day tech troubles.

Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer and international division, says that the glitches that some Disney+ users experienced on Nov. 12 were the result of the back-end architecture of the service.

The technology, which he says the Disney Streaming Services group has used before, was not equipped to handle the volume that Disney+ experienced on launch day. "Some limits to the architecture that we had in place were made apparent to us that weren't before," Mayer explained Tuesday afternoon at the Code Media conference in Hollywood.

He also clarified that the problem was not the result of a third-party technology company. "It was a coding issue," he said, adding that updates to the app would roll out in the coming days.

Mayer also noted that the front-end of the system, where customers signed up for the service, "was really rock solid."

Despite the technical issues, Disney+ had a massive first day. The company revealed that the service — which offers movies from Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm, library TV programming and originals like The Mandalorian — had 10 million signups in its first day. During his interview on Tuesday, Mayer said that some of those sign-ups are people already paying for the service, while others are people who got a seven-day free trial and are likely to convert into paid subscribers.

In his role, Mayer also oversees Hulu, which recently upped the price of its live TV bundle by $10 per month. Mayer explained the price hike as part of an effort to make the offering profitable. "We have to be in businesses that ultimately turn a profit," he said. "The programming we have on the Hulu live TV bundle is quite expensive." He added, "We're not the only ones that [have raised prices.]"

Disney has also been exploring an international expansion for U.S.-only Hulu and Mayer provided a bit of an update on the effort. "I just had a meeting today on our Hulu international deployment," he shared, explaining that there are a complicated set of trade offs, including entering markets where viewing preferences run more local. "It's a different ball game. It's taking some time."