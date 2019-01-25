Saban Films Acquires Kevin Smith's 'Jay and Silent Bob' Reboot

Jason Mewes and Smith are reprising the lead roles as the stoner icons.

Saban Films has acquired the North American rights to Kevin Smith's upcoming Jay and Silent Bob reboot.

Jason Mewes and Smith are reprising the lead roles as the stoner icons in the new movie that is planned as a parody of reboots, remakes and sequels, while simultaneously also being one.

“In Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back our herbal heroes found out Hollywood was making a movie based on them, so they journeyed out to Hollywood to stop it," says Smith. "In Jay & Silent Bob Reboot our herbal heroes find out Hollywood is making a reboot of the old movie that was based on them, so they journey out to Hollywood to stop it again."

Mewes added: “I’m tired of doing Shakespeare all the time so it’ll be nice to get back to playing Jay again."

Jordan Monsanto of Smodco is producing alongside Destro Film’s Liz Destro. Production is currently underway.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley offered, “Jay and Silent Bob is a global franchise which has a very loyal fan base. Partnering with Kevin at script stage on the next chapter of these iconic characters is a huge milestone."

Saban Films has committed to a substantial theatrical release. Sloss Eckhouse LawCo on behalf of the filmmakers. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has picked up all international rights.