Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dies at 47

Ari Behn, a Norwegian author and ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a concert in 2007, has committed suicide. He was 47.

Geir Håkonsund, Behn's manager, informed Norwegian media that the writer had taken his own life on Christmas Day. In a statement to the Norwegian newspaper VG, Håkonsund said: “It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come.”

No further details surrounding Behn’s death have been revealed.

He married Princess Martha Louise in 2002. As a commoner marrying into the Norwegian family, Behn was not given any titles. The couple separated in 2016 and divorced a year later, the first time that had happened in the Norwegian royal family. With Princess Martha Louise he had three daughters, Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14 and 11-year-old Emma Tallulah.

Behn, who was known for writing the short story collection Sad as Hell, also found success as an artist and playwright. In 2017, he accused Spacey of groping him at a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize ten years earlier.

The BBC reported that Behn told radio station P4 about the incident. "We had a great talk, he sat right beside me. After five minutes he said, 'hey, let's go out and have a cigarette'. Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls," Behn said.

Behn said he managed to deflect Spacey's attentions by saying, "Er, maybe later."

He added: "My hair was dark at the time, I was 10 years younger and right up his alley."

On Christmas Eve, Spacey released another bizarre video. The disgraced actor posted a one-minute, holiday-themed video from his Twitter account. Dressed in a festive sweater and sitting by a fire, the former House of Cards star once again appeared to reprise the character Frank Underwood, while addressing the camera.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" he asks in Underwood's recognizable drawl.