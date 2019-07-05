Kevin Spacey Accuser Abruptly Drops Assault and Battery Lawsuit

The reason for the dismissal was not given.

A man suing Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual assault and battery abruptly dropped the suit on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The man accusing Spacey of assault, which led to the actor being charged with a felony, filed a lawsuit against the former House of Cards star last month.

The reason for the dismissal was not given. The suit was separate from the Nantucket criminal case, which is ongoing.

The allegations in the lawsuit mirrored those in the criminal case. The three counts listed in the lawsuit were assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery, which stemmed from a former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, who held a press conference in 2017 to share her son's allegation of sexual assault against Spacey.

Her then 18-year-old son, she said, was sexually assaulted by Spacey inside the Club Car Restaurant.

Spacey, 59, and his lawyers have maintained the actor's innocence. The criminal trial is expected to occur this fall.

Spacey is still under investigation in Los Angeles and in England for other alleged sexual assaults.