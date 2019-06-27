Kevin Spacey Accuser Files Assault and Battery Lawsuit Against Disgraced Actor

The former 'House of Cards' star previously pleaded not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery.

The man accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, which led to the actor being charged with a felony, has filed a lawsuit against the former House of Cards star, according to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The suit, filed Wednesday, is separate from the Nantucket criminal case. The allegations in the lawsuit mirror those in the criminal case. The three counts listed in the lawsuit are assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Spacey previously pleaded not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery.

In 2017, former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh held a press conference to share her son's allegation of sexual assault against Spacey. Her then 18-year-old son, she claimed, was sexually assaulted by Spacey inside the Club Car Restaurant.

Spacey, 59, and his lawyers have maintained the actor's innocence and accused Unruh's son of solely seeking money even before the lawsuit was filed.

The criminal trial is expected to occur this fall.

"As a result of defendant Kevin Spacey Fowler's explicit sexual behavior and lewd and lascivious conduct with the plaintiff, the plaintiff suffers, has suffered, and will continue to suffer in the future severe [mental] distress and emotional injuries," the lawsuit reads.

The suit is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for pain and suffering.

Spacey is still under investigation in Los Angeles and in England for other alleged sexual assaults.