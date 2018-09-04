L.A. District Attorney Declines Sex Crime Cases Against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson and Steven Seagal

Two of the cases were past the statute of limitations.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced that it declined to prosecute sex crime cases against actors Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson and Steven Seagal.

In the matter of the Spacey and Seagal cases, the statute of limitations had passed, according to authorities. For Anderson's case, the reporting party declined to be interviewed by authorities for the case.

Spacey has been accused by numerous men both in the U.S. and abroad of sexual assault. This particular case was alleged to have occurred in 1992. The victim was not a minor at the time of the alleged crime, according to authorities.

Seagal was accused of an alleged sexual assault that took place in 1993 when the victim was 18 years old, according to court documents.

Los Angeles police opened an investigation into Anderson in July after a woman accused him of sexual assault. Authorities say she declined to be interviewed after filing the initial report. Therefore, that case was declined.

The D.A.'s office is still reviewing cases against Harvey Weinstein, whose massive scandal created the #MeToo movement.