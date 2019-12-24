Kevin Spacey Again Breaks Silence in Bizarre Christmas Video

The 'House of Cards'-inspired message follows on last year's Christmas Eve address.

Following up on his viral return to the spotlight last year, Kevin Spacey has released another bizarre video to the public for Christmas Eve.

The disgraced actor posted a one-minute, holiday-themed video from his Twitter account Tuesday. Dressed in a festive sweater and sitting by a fire, the former House of Cards star once again appeared to slip back into his Netflix character, Frank Underwood, while addressing the camera.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" he asks in Underwood's recognizable drawl.

Last year, the actor's House of Cards-inspired Christmas Eve address saw Spacey defending himself against the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct allegations made against him, and commenting on how the political drama handled his exit in its final season. That three-minute video, which racked up 4.5 million views in 24 hours, posted as news was breaking that Spacey would be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court in Massachusetts. (The case has since been dropped.)

This year's video, which is titled "KTWK" (aka Kill Them with Kindness) and comes in under one minute, sees Spacey in better spirits and seemingly addressing the current state of his civil and criminal woes, while also shedding light on his apparent approach to the allegations.

He says it's been a "pretty good year" where he "got his health back" and for 2020 he wants to cast his vote for "more good in this world."

Addressing viewers, he says, "I know what you're thinking, Can he be serious? I'm dead serious."

He continues, "The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can...kill them with kindness."

The message (watch below) ends with a smile from Spacey and ominous music.

Spacey saw his career derailed when he was fired from House of Cards over multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and assault in late 2017. He was accused by more than a dozen people at the height of the #MeToo movement.

Two criminal cases of alleged sexual assault against the actor were dropped earlier this year, including the case in Nantucket over the “the unavailability of the complaining witness.” The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also dropped a sexual assault case after the accuser died.

He is still under investigation in London for alleged sexual assaults.