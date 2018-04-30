Kew Media Group to Acquire Essential Quail Media Group for $24 Million

The Canadian indie studio is picking up EQ Media, which makes lifestyle TV content for the U.S. and Australian markets.

Canadian indie studio Kew Media Group will acquire Essential Quail Media Group in a CAN$31.9 million (US$24 million) cash and stock deal.

EQ Media focuses on producing lifestyle TV content for the U.S. and Australian markets. After the takeover is completed, the company's top management, including CEO Chris Hilton and chief content officer Greg Quail, will remain with EQ Media.

"We now have the opportunity to take it to the next level by partnering with Kew and accessing its strong international distribution platform," Quail said Monday in a statement. EQ Media is best known for series like Texas Flip 'n Move and Restored for DIY channel, Mom and Me for HGTV and Holiday Cookie Builds for Cooking Channel.

The company has in all a dozen series or pilots in production or development for Scripps Interactive Networks, now part of Discovery Communications. Kew Media produces Hulu's Cardinal and recently bought a stake in Jeff Norton's U.K.-based Awesome Media & Entertainment, creator of Metawars, and Cardinal producer Sienna Films.