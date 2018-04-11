Breaking Down the Tristan Thompson-Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

What we know so far.

On most days, we can't keep up with the Kardashians. However, Tuesday afternoon was a whole different ball game. Multiple outlets reported that Tristan Thompson, 27, had been stepping out repeatedly with women who were not Khloe Kardashian, 33, his current girlfriend and the mother of his unborn child. From there, the stories snowballed.

Here, a breakdown of what's been reported so far.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Daily Mail reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers star was spotted getting cozy with another woman on Saturday at a club in New York. Shortly thereafter, images of Thompson heading to the Four Seasons (where his teammates were also staying) with the same woman from the club were published by TMZ. She was seen leaving the hotel some hours later carrying an overnight bag, seeming to imply that she had been staying with Thompson for some time.

A woman who goes by the handle @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram claimed to be the woman in the photographs, and she posted text messages she claims are from Thompson, as well as a short video of a couple having sex, which she has since deleted. She also posted that she is pregnant, though did not clarify if it was Thompson's child.

DID YA'LL CATCH THIS? JUST 15 MINUTES AGO THE GIRL THAT #TRISTAN WAS SEEN ENTERING THE HOTEL WITH [HER IG:MS.STEPHANIEE_] IS NOW CLAIMING THAT SHE'S PREGNANT TOO. #KHLOEKARDASHIAN #INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/tsfq5TDXQg — Simone I. Austin (@simoneaustina) April 11, 2018

In the whirlwind blitz of the cheating drama, TMZ also posted a black-and-white (though crystal-clear) security camera video that purportedly shows Thompson kissing two women and exchanging less-than-appropriate fondles back in October at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. At the time, Kardashian was three months pregnant.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has been in Cleveland where she is expected to give birth to her first child, a baby girl, any day now. The birth is especially significant for Kardashian, who publicly documented her fertility struggles when she tried to conceive with ex-husband Lamar Odom, who is a recovering drug abuser.

Since the stories broke, several celebrity pals of Kardashian have publicly declared their support for the reality star on social media. Amber Rose wrote on her Instagram stories that "I know we've had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis. Smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby." A representative for Rose confirmed to Cosmo that she was indeed referring to Kardashian.

Some unsavory Internet characters, however, have claimed that Kardashian should have known that Thompson was a serial cheater, as there was wide speculation that Kardashian and Thompson began seeing each other while Thompson was still in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. Craig was pregnant with Thompson's child when Kardashian and Thompson began seeing each other in September of 2016, and gave birth three months later.

The Cut also reports that Thompson's ex appears to have reacted to the cheating news on her Instagram story, writing the ambiguous statement: “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone <3.”

No one in the Kardashian camp has yet responded to the stories. However, before the news broke on Tuesday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself with Thompson with a caption reading, "We are ready whenever you are little mama."