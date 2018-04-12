Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Baby Girl

The third-oldest Kardashian is the third member of the family to welcome a child since the beginning of 2018.

It's official: Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.

TMZ first reported the news and Kardashian network E! congratulated its star shortly after. "Congrats to our girl @khloekardashian on her baby girl!" posted the official Keeping Up With the Kardashians Twitter account.

Kardashian gave birth on Thursday morning at a hospital in Cleveland, the current residence of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers.

The birth comes amid a cheating scandal in which Thompson was accused of stepping out with multiple other women. On Tuesday afternoon, press outlets reported that Thompson had been seen with another woman at a club and hotel in New York. Not long after, TMZ acquired security footage that it purported showed Thompson kissing two other women in Washington, D.C., in October. Nonetheless, Thompson was present in the delivery room, according to The Blast.

The third-oldest Kardashian is the third member of the family to welcome a child since the beginning of 2018, as Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West had a baby girl via surrogate in January and Kylie Jenner welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.